By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 8:41

'Pregnant Russian women migrating to South America for Argentinian citizenship' Photo by Odua Images Shutterstock.com

Officials in Argentina have reported over 5,000 pregnant women from Russia entering the country to give birth and obtain citizenship

According to the national migration agency in Argentina, more and more pregnant women from Russia are flying to the country during their final weeks before giving birth.

Authorities said that they have been recording such instances for the past few months and even documented 33 women pregnant onboard a single flight from Russia.

They suggest that the women are migrating to Argentina with the aim to give birth in the South American country and obtain citizenship, following the war in Ukraine. Officials also belivee that they are attracted to Argentina as they have visa-free entry and are attracted by the high quality of medicine and hospitals available in the country.

“Of the 33 women who arrived in the Argentinian capital on one flight on Thursday, three were detained because of problems with their documentation, joining three more who arrived the previous day”, said Florencia Carignano, head of migration agency, as cited by BBC.

“The Russian women had initially claimed they were visiting Argentina as tourists”.

“In these cases, it was detected that they did not come here to engage in tourism activities. They acknowledged it themselves”.

Carignano also said that the women from Russia want to obtain Argentinian citizenship as it gives them much more freedom than what they get with their own passports.

She said that after obtaining Argentinian citizenship for their child, the process of obtaining it for the parents also becomes easier.

“The problem is that they come to Argentina, sign up their children as Argentinean, and leave. Our passport is very secure across the world. It allows [passport-holders] to enter 171 countries visa-free”, while Russians are only permitted to travel visa-free in only 87 countries.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.