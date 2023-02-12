Real Madrid are Fifa Club World Champions after beating Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal

By Chris King • 12 February 2023 • 2:04

Image of Real Madrid winning the fifa World Club trophy. Credit: [email protected]

After beating Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 5-3 in Rabat, Morocco, Real Madrid are Fifa Club World Champions once again.

Real Madrid are the Fifa Club World Champions for a record-extending fifth time after they beat Al-Hilal 5-3 in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on Saturday, February 11. No other side in world football even comes near the incredible feat that Carlo Ancelotti’s team has achieved.

They were victorious for four consecutive years from 2014 to 2018 with the tournament being won by a European club on each of the last 10 occasions.

Florentino Pérez : "Être le meilleur d’Europe et ensuite du monde est une satisfaction"#W8RLDCHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/oFtCMae90U — Real Madrid C.F. 🇫🇷 (@realmadridfra) February 12, 2023

Los Blancos took an early lead in the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium through Vinicius Junior after 13 minutes. Federico Valverde doubled the lead in the 18th minute. The Saudi Arabian side reduced the deficit after 26 minutes thanks to a goal from the Mali international Moussa Marega.

Karim Benzema joined in after 54 minutes and the Uruguayan Valverde was on target again to make it 4-1 four minutes later. Former Fulham Luciano Vietto striker bagged a goal for the Saudi team – managed by former Oxford United boss Ramon Diaz – in the 63rd minute to reduce Madrid’s lead.

This was short-lived though when Vinicius added his second to make the score 4-2. Al-Hilal never really looked capable of winning this match and it was all over when Vinicius hit his second in the 69th minute. Vietto grabbed his second goal after 79 minutes to make it 5-3, but by then, it was too late, and means that no Asian team has yet won this trophy.

