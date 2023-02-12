Rock against Cancer has just received another generous donation from The Bridge Golf Club

The charity would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved for the donations and the hard work to raise the money.

In addition, on Tuesday, February 28, a group of local businesses are going to be holding their monthly charity event at the Stagger Inn, Mal. del Carmen, 7, 03170 in Rojales.

The local businesses that are joining in to help include Sandra Oracle Card Readings, Pink Ladies Creations etc as well Dutch’s Rugby Store with lots of different items, from Rock Against Cancer t-shirts, mugs, bracelets etc as well Hard Rock Cafe, Harley Davidson t-shirts and a lot more.

All the proceeds raised will go straight to the cause.

There will also be tile finger paintings, sweets, mugs, rugby shirts, ready for the 6 Nations and a raffle.

There are also a couple of spaces left, the entry fee is a raffle prize.

Why not join in the fun at the Stagger Inn, Mal. del Carmen, 7, 03170 Rojales, Alicante. All and any support is truly appreciated.

The next event after this will be on March 7 at the Oasis Bar in Benijofar, and adding to the fun will be Catanza Jewellery.