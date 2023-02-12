Teenager found dead inside park with serious injuries in UK

By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 10:22

Teenager found dead inside park with injuries in UK Photo by Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

Authorities in the UK are investigating a case after a teenage girl was found dead in a park with severe injuries

A teenage girl has died in the UK after she was found with serious injuries at a park in Warrington.

Police officials were rushed to the scene, as they received reports about the girl during the afternoon of Saturday, February 11, but she was declared dead after the emergency services arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, investigations have been launched, as Adam Waller Chief Detective inspector, Cheshire Constabulary informed people that they were aware of the rumors circulating online and urges them not to “speculate”.

“We are following numerous lines of inquiry to establish what led to the victim’s death, and local residents will see an increased presence of police officers in the area while we investigate this incident,” said Waller, as cited by the BBC.

He added, “At this stage, we do not believe there is a wider threat to anyone else, however, if you have concerns please do speak to a local officer.”

As per local reports, the area where the incident took place has been cordoned off.

Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the girl, but Charlotte Nichols, Labour MP for Warrington North said that she has spoken to the police commander and “urged anyone who was nearby at the time, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage or information that might help the investigation, to contact police”.

