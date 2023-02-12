By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 14:54

UFO detected in Chinese airspace as authorities order to shoot it down Photo by Dave Colman Shutterstock.com

State media in China has reported an unidentified flying object in the sky that entered its airspace

Officials in China have ordered its Airforce to shoot down an unidentified flying object after the state authorities spotted in entering its airspace on Sunday, February 12.

According to the Sun, the citing took place in Rizhao, which is a coastal city in the eastern Shandong province.

The Chinese media has reported that the government has asked the fishermen in the region to clear the area and move to safety as they prepare to take it down.

Local reports also said that a statement by the Chinese Qingdao Jimo District Ocean Development Bureau is also going viral on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, which says that the government is preparing to shoot the object down.

This comes after another unidentified object was spotted and shot down by Canada after it had prompted the closure of Montana airways.

The airspace which is located close to the Canada-US border had been shut temporarily during the incident.

