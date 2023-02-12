UK could start manufacturing arms and military vehicles in Ukraine

By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 11:22

UK could start manufacturing arms and vehicles in Ukraine Photo by Presslab Shutterstock.com

UK government is discussing the possibility to manufacture British military equipment and weapons in Ukraine

After the first UK visit by president Volodymyr Zelensky since the start of the Russian invasion, British officials have now started talks to start the manufacturing of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, “British defence industry executives are now discussing a deal that would see arms and vehicles built in Ukraine under licence”.

This development comes after UK prime minister Rishi Sunak discussed the possibility of sending fighter jets to Ukraine during Zelenky´s visit.

Sunak later said, that the jets were discussed as a “part of the conversation”, but added, “training pilots take many years” and that the “deployment of some of the UK’s military aircraft is governed by treaties with multiple other countries”.

As per Uk government defence sources cited by the Independent, “There is a race to put Britain at the front of the queue, with European companies also thought to be in discussions with the Ukrainians”.

Experts have said that if any such agreement takes place, it will have been agreed upon by the UK prime minister, as such deals will only be possible once the Ukraine war is over”, adding “as the weapons factories would be Kremlin targets”.

