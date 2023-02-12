UK police finds 11-year-old girl after she went missing from her house in Leabrook, Staffordshire

By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 13:20

Police in UK finds 11-year-old girl after she went missing from her house Photo by Staffordshire Police Twitter

Staffordshire Police has said that the missing girl Ericha-Jo Malkin-Walton, who vanished from her home in the night has now been found

An 11-year-old girl in the UK who had disappeared from her home on the night of Saturday, February 11, has been reportedly found.

Officials in the UK had started an ‘urgent hunt’ after the girl was first reported missing from her house in Leabrook, as according to the Staffordshire police, she was last seen at 7 pm local time yesterday.

Following her disappearance, an appeal was also filed by the Staffordshire police on Twitter that said, ‘We need your help to find 11y/o Ericha-Jo Malkin-Walton, from Leakbrook. She was last seen at around 7.00 pm on 11th February.’

But in less than 24 hours, the police announced that the girl was found, adding that she is safe and well.

“#FOUND Thank you for sharing our earlier appeal for missing Ericha-Jo Malkin-Walton”, said a Tweet posted by Staffordshire police on Sunday, February 12.

#FOUND Thank you for sharing our earlier appeal for missing Ericha-Jo Malkin-Walton. She has now been found safe and well. pic.twitter.com/hjmAnPdj12 — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 12, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.