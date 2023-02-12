UK police finds 11-year-old girl after she went missing from her house in Leabrook, Staffordshire

By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 13:20
Police in UK finds 11-year-old girl after she went missing from her house
Photo by
Staffordshire Police
Twitter
An 11-year-old girl in the UK who had disappeared from her home on the night of Saturday, February 11, has been reportedly found.
Officials in the UK had started an ‘urgent hunt’ after the girl was first reported missing from her house in Leabrook, as according to the Staffordshire police, she was last seen at 7 pm local time yesterday.
Following her disappearance, an appeal was also filed by the Staffordshire police on Twitter that said, ‘We need your help to find 11y/o Ericha-Jo Malkin-Walton, from Leakbrook. She was last seen at around 7.00 pm on 11th February.’
But in less than 24 hours, the police announced that the girl was found, adding that she is safe and well.
“#FOUND Thank you for sharing our earlier appeal for missing Ericha-Jo Malkin-Walton”, said a Tweet posted by Staffordshire police on Sunday, February 12.
#FOUND Thank you for sharing our earlier appeal for missing Ericha-Jo Malkin-Walton. She has now been found safe and well. pic.twitter.com/hjmAnPdj12
— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 12, 2023
#FOUND Thank you for sharing our earlier appeal for missing Ericha-Jo Malkin-Walton. She has now been found safe and well. pic.twitter.com/hjmAnPdj12
— Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 12, 2023
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.