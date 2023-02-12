By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 12:44

UK taxpayers were charged for luxury lifestyle of Tory ministers overseas Photo by ITS Shutterstock.com

Tory ministers used taxpayer money to pay for five-star hotels during overseas trips claims Labour after government spending analysis

UK taxpayer money was used by the Tory ministers to fund their luxurious lifestyle during overseas trips where they stayed at five-star hotels.

This has been claimed by the Labour party after an analysis was done on government spending.

According to a report in the Independent, “In 2021 the Treasury, then under Rishi Sunak, spent £3,217 at the five-star Hotel Danieli in Venice, and £1,361 at Hotel Bonvecchiati, for the then chancellor and 11 other government officials at a G20 meeting”.

The details of the government spending were revealed after an analysis was done through the use of government procurement cards (GPCs), where official figures and parliamentary questions were checked.

The analysis also unveiled that Greg Hands, Tory party chair, stayed in a five-star hotel during a trip to Germany that cost £318 (€358) per night.

Aside from him, Alok Sharma has been reported to have spent £220,817 (€248,931 )of taxpayers’ money while he was the president of the Cop26 climate summit, “only for his own travels and hotels”.

Another finding in the report stated that Lord Grimstone who was the business and trade minister spent “£3,041 for four nights’ accommodation, or £760 per night”, at a Ritz Carlton in Saudi Arabia.

Angela Rayner, deputy labour leader, while discussing the matter said, “As Conservative ministers once again reach into the pockets of taxpayers to dine out on five-star luxury lifestyle, families up and down the country are sick with anxiety about whether their pay cheque will cover the weekly shop.”

She added, “Britain is facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades and Rishi Sunak doesn’t seem to have noticed”.

“Far from actually governing, Conservative ministers are living the high life and treating taxpayers like a cash machine.”

Rayner also said that the “Labour government will get tough on waste, with an Office of Value for Money upholding transparency and high standards for all public spending – including on government procurement cards”.

The Labour party has also announced that they will be publishing a detailed dossier on the matter on Monday, February 13.

