By Chris King • 12 February 2023 • 4:22

Object shot down by fighter jet over Canada was 'small metallic balloon with a tethered payload'

An unidentified object shot down over northern Canada by a US fighter jet was described as a ‘small metallic balloon with a tethered payload’ by a US official.

Sunday, February 12 at 4.20am

According to the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, February 11, the unidentified object that was taken down by a US fighter jet over northern Canada was described as a ‘small metallic balloon with a tethered payload’. This information was passed to the news outlet by U.S. officials familiar with the situation they reported.

Anita Anand, the Canadian Defence Minister, informed reporters that the object was cylindrical in shape. It was at an altitude of around 40,000ft when it was brought down and appeared to be smaller than the Chinese ‘spy balloon’ that was previously shot down she added.

As reported by NORAD, the object was originally detected in US airspace late on Friday 10. A pair of F-22 Raptor fighter jets were subsequently deployed from their base in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to shadow the object.

They said it eventually floated into Canadian airspace on Saturday, at which point the US aircraft were joined by two CF-18 jets from their Cold Lake, Alberta base. Canada’s top military commander, General Wayne Eyre said: “The instructions given to the team was, whoever had the first best shot to take out the object had the go-ahead”.

Saturday, February 11 at 11:38pm

Just one day after an unidentified high-altitude object was shot down by a US fighter jet over Alaska, a similar incident occurred this evening, Saturday, February 11, over northern Canada. After an object entered Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered it to be shot down.

“I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object”, the PM tweeted.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

He added: “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping watch over North America”.

I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Today, a @NORADCommand aircraft shot down an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled and a U.S. F-22 fired at the object. I discussed this with @SecDef Austin and reaffirmed that we’ll always defend our sovereignty together. https://t.co/FLKOwYMkbY — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 11, 2023

U.S. Northern Command Update on Recovery Operations, Feb. 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/ImGmZSDNN9 — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) February 11, 2023

There has been no update regarding the suspected ownership of the downed craft. According to apnews.com, prior to the order being given to shoot the object down, the object had been reported flying over the country at high altitude by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Major Olivier Gallant, a NORAD spokesperson subsequently confirmed that fighter jets had been deployed.

