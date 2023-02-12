By Imran Khan • 12 February 2023 • 9:53

Violent clashes, looting and gunfire reported in Turkey as multiple aid organisations halt rescue operations Photo by Twintyre Shutterstock.com

Multiple aid organisations stop rescue work in Turkey as clashes, gunfire and looting were reported across cities devasted cities by the earthquake

Rescue work in parts of Turkey had to be halted over security fears after incidents of gunfights were reported in areas devasted by the earthquake.

The clashes were reported by German rescue workers and the Austrian army between groups of unnamed armed factions, which are further expected to escalate in the coming days due to food shortage.

Incidents of mass looting have also been making headlines, as according to local Turkish media, multiple arrests have been made in the matter, while authorities have also seized several guns from criminals.

“There is increasing aggression between factions in Turkey”, said Pierre Kugelweis, Lieutenant Colonel, Austrian army spokesperson, as cited by the Sun.

He added, “The chances of saving a life bears no reasonable relation to the safety risk.

“There are increasing reports of clashes between different groups, and shots are said to have been fired.”

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have reported that more than 50 people have been arrested in connection with looting.

As per local media reports, incidents of looting have escalated in the region of Hatay in southern Turkey.

Police say Hatay has seen an increase in criminal activities, as the residents are facing further problems in the wake of the destruction caused by the earthquake.

“We’re guarding our homes, our cars. The looters are looting our homes”, said Aylin Kabasakal, a resident of Hatay.

She added, “There’s nothing left to say, unfortunately. We’re destroyed, we’re shaken. What we have gone through is a nightmare.”

Reports suggest that police have also seized cash, jewellery, and bank cards from the looters, as local witnesses have spoken about several instances of people smashing windows of shops and cars.

___________________________________________________________

