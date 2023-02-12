Which underdog will take the Crypto Crown in 2023? Chainlink, Apecoin, and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 12 February 2023 • 10:45

Following a bullish start to the crypto markets in January 2023, with coins having greatly gained after being knocked down for a while – where will crypto February take us?

Well, the markets are speculative this early in the year, but one thing is certain – there are some really exciting and underrated crypto gems that have hard-working teams with great prospects, even throughout a bearish market.

Chainlink (LINK), Apecoin (APE), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are three underdogs showing bullish signs this February and could potentially skyrocket – but which one shall rise to the top and take the Crypto Crown in 2023?

Chainlink could be crowned King

Founded in 2017, Chainlink (LINK) is an Ethereum-based blockchain-based oracle network that enables reliable and secure off-chain data smart contracts as well as smart contracts across blockchain networks. Chainlink is a key player in the DeFi ecosystem due to its rapid ascension and consistent milestone-breaking in terms of new development and network usage.

Chainlink was one of the first networks to enable the integration of off-chain data into smart contracts – going on to garner interest from many reputable data sources since it incorporates off-chain data, including Brave New Coin, Alpha Vantage, and Huobi.

Moreover, dynamic non-fungible tokens (dNFTs), which are NFTs with embedded smart contract logic, are the subject of the majority of Chainlink news. In a world where NFTs are a valuable asset, as NFTs rise, Chainlink will become extremely useful too! Chainlink certainly has the potential to be crowned crypto king due to its multiple use cases.

Time to ape out on Apecoin

In March 2022, Yuga Labs introduced the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a very popular NFT collection that served as inspiration for the creation of ApeCoin (APE).

Bored Ape Yacht Club is a tremendously popular NFT community that has drawn celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Eminem, and others. The ability to participate in private online clubs and unique in-person events as a Bored Ape NFT owner may be the most intriguing aspect of this.

Due to the great success of Bored Ape Yacht Club and the connection between their community and ApeCoin, it is highly likely that both will gain simultaneously! Apecoin could indeed snatch the crypto crown due to the unstoppable NFT hype train.

Big Eyes Coin for the Biggest Gains

Recently having surpassed a monstrous $25 million dollars and making history as one of the largest presales in the past couple of years – Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a force to be reckoned with.

Big Eyes Coin is a crypto that prides itself on being driven by its community, for its community – holding the shared aim to spread wealth into the DeFi space. As a meme coin with the face of a cute cat, Big Eyes Coin will donate 5% of each $BIG transaction to a charity that preserves sea life in the world’s oceans! Pretty a-paw-dable right?

There’s more, though: Big Eyes Coin’s staff is currently at work on their exciting new NFT collection, branded “The Sushi Crew,” which is a special collection for holders. To entice investors to invest in both the coin and join The Sushi Crew, Big Eyes Coin intends to organise exclusive events for owners of their NFT collection, much like the wildly popular Bored Ape Yacht Club!

Big Eyes Coin is, by definition, an underdog, or should I say undercat? Having gained such prominent status at such an early stage, it certainly looks as if this cat will sneak up and snatch the crypto crown in 2023!

The Wrap-Up

Crypto February has kicked off to a fantastic start, with the crypto market continuing to take off! It’s clear all three of these projects have endless potential and could absolutely skyrocket in 2023.

Which coin shall take the crypto crown this 2023? We’re leaving that an open-ended question for you – but your best bet is to minimize your risk by diversifying your portfolio across all three awesome projects: Chainlink, Apecoin, and Big Eyes Coin.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido