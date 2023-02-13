14 ADIF stations in Andalucia will have new electric vehicle charging points

The plan aims to contribute to the development of sustainable and connected mobility in urban environments and metropolitans.

The new charging points will be located in the car parks of the passenger stations in Algeciras, Almeria, Antequera Santa Ana, Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga Maria Zambrano, Puente Genil Herrera, Ronda, Sevilla Plaza de Armas, Sevilla Santa Justa and Sevilla Virgen del Rocío, as explained by the Delegation of the Government in Andalusia through a statement.

The complete project, tendered for €28.8M, provides for the installation of more than 1,000 charging points in 80 stations in the national territory, thereby promoting clean transport in transfers from and to the railway stations and increasing services to travellers in these spaces, called to become nodes of sustainable and intelligent mobility.

The action is part of Adif’s 2018-2030 Climate Change Action Plan and Adif AV 2018-2030, which includes the promotion of sustainable mobility and electromobility as a tool to meet the objectives of decarbonisation of economic activity.

