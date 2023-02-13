400 Almerian students participate in activities celebrating women in science.

The Councilor for Family, Equality and Citizen Participation, Paola Laynez, confirmed: “The objective of this very special day, proclaimed by the United Nations (UN) in 2015 is to achieve greater participation and inclusion of women and girls in the world of science.”

“The activities organised by Almeria City Council aim to value the role of women and their contribution to the world of science, to encourage their equal participation in all the fields that science covers.”

The councillor added that: “This new initiative helps to continue walking towards a more equal society. This is an objective that the City Council will continue to push and promote in the educational field with young people.”

