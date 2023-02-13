Black vulture spreads its wings and takes flight in Velez-Blanco

The release of the bird took place at the foot of the castle of Velez-Blanco on Friday, February 10, in the presence of about twenty students from a local school who were able to see how the largest bird of prey in Europe, the black vulture, took flight.

The freed specimen of vulture (aegypius monachus) stayed at CREA cared for by its staff throughout its 83-day stay.

Every year, hundreds of animals pass through CREA’s facilities, of which almost two-thirds are returned to nature after recovery.

The Councillor for the Economy and Environment, Manuel de la Torre Francia, highlighted the singularity of the black vulture: “It went through a very difficult situation last century, but in recent decades we have managed to recover its populations.”

“In Los Velez, he has occasionally been seen accompanying the abundant griffon vultures and a few years ago he returned to breeding in the pine forests of the Sierras de Lorca, not far from here.”