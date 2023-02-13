Almeria becomes the capital of dyslexia awareness through the event Andalusian Days

Almeria City Council joined the Dyslexia Association of Almeria (AXDIAL) and the Spanish Dyslexia Federation, over the weekend of February 10 with the objective of training and raising awareness among families and professionals regarding specific learning difficulties.

The Councillor for Health, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, emphasized the importance of coordination between education professionals and the different health specialists who treat this disorder.

“Early detection is essential to deal with this situation and obtain the best results in the evolution of the affected persons,” he confirmed.

The Councillor for Equality, Paola Laynez, praised the work of associations that, like the Association of Dyslexia Almería and other learning difficulties, “reach where the administration often does not reach.”

