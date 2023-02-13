Andalucia’s 112 launches new information channel entitled the Emergency Podcast

112 attended a total of 796,296 emergencies in 2022. Health care and accidents are increasing; while the citizen population lowers.

The Councillor of the Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification, Antonio Sanz, congratulated the staff of the service with an audio message that has opened the new 112 information channel on the Spotify platform: “112 is a guarantee of security for Andalusians and visitors. The work of managers, technicians and managers guarantee us peace of mind. To all thank you and congratulations for your work”.

“The National Council of Civil Protection has declared 2023 the Year of Preventive Culture,” the councillor added.

The second episode of the podcast has now been uploaded to Spotify and revolves around the emergency service itself giving guidance on how to make an emergency call.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.