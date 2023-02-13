Anonymous donor gives $30 million towards earthquake relief fund

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 February 2023 • 15:07

Turkey relief effort - Image hasanucarphotography / Shutterstock.com

An anonymous donor in the United States who is of Pakistani origin has made a donation of $30 million for earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan´s Prime Minister took to Twitter on Monday, February 13, to publicly thank the person for their kind act of philanthropy.

He said that he wanted to honour the person saying: “Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who entered the Turkish embassy in the United States and donated $30 million to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

“These are acts of philanthropy so glorious that they allow humanity to triumph over seemingly insurmountable odds.”

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

The international community has reached out to both countries to provide as much assistance as they can with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that the EU had sent over 1,650 rescuers and 106 search and rescue dogs to the region.

More than 80 tonnes of aid had already been sent so far she added, but more was still needed.

Among the aid that has arrived in the area is a START field hospital set up by the Military Emergency Unit(UME). Some 82 professionals are now working to care for the wounded.

Few survivors remain but small miracles continue to occur every day as rescues take place, but the prognoses remains bad with more than 33,000 known to have lost their lives.

The anonymous donation of $30 million towards the earthquake relief fund will go a long way, but billions more will be needed to help restore affected areas.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.