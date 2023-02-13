Average price of electricity in Spain increases on Monday, February 13

By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 0:58

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, February 13, the average price of electricity in Spain increases by 7.6 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market

in Spain will increase by 7.6 per cent on Monday, February 13, compared to today, Sunday 12.

Specifically, it will stand at €144.14/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy

in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €146.77/MWh tomorrow.

Monday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of 3am and 4am, at €129.04/MWh, while the most

expensive will be between 8pm and 9pm, at €186.59/MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €-2.63 /MWh is added to this pool price. It must be paid by

consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who,

despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation,

the price of electricity in Spain would be around €150.81/MWh on average. That would be €6.67/MWh more than with the compensation for regulated rate customers, who will pay 4.42 per cent less on average as a result.

