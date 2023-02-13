Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from Axarquía

By Betty Henderson • 13 February 2023 • 15:11

NIBS: Your weekly newsflash from across the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Pabkov / shutterstock.com

Tree tribute

Nerja celebrated the ‘Day of Love’ differently this year, planting four trees in Plaza de Andalucía to pay tribute to four couples who have spent more than 50 years together. One of the couples has been married for 70 years!

Volunteer appeal

APAA Nerja are calling for new volunteers to run their boutique shop and charity shop in Nerja after several staff shortages due to holidays and sickness. To volunteer your time, please visit the shop to register your interest with staff.

Battling blaze

Courageous firefighters in Vélez-Málaga took on a huge fire in a warehouse that gutted three recycling trucks and damaged another three on Sunday, February 12. Onlookers raised the alarm after seeing clouds of black smoke. The causes remain unknown.

Motorbike mania

Rincón de La Victoria is set to host a major motorbike meet in April, welcoming more than 500 motorbike enthusiasts to the area. The day will include a mass bike ride, communal dinner and activities based on a shared passion.

Flood defence

Authorities in Torre del Mar have invested more than €500,000 from European funds in improving the town’s flood defences. The work will protect areas in the town centre and the east of the town against flooding during heavy rain.

Drugrunners detained

A criminal ring of 29 people, led by three businessmen, has been broken by Policia Nacional in Axarquía. The group were allegedly in possession of more than 7000 marijuana plants and were involved in a money laundering operation.