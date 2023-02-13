Barcelona recovers its population and reaches 1,656,725 registered people

The Municipal Data Office (OMD) shows that, in less than a year, the population registered in the city of Barcelona has increased by 16,744 people, 1 per cent.

This is revealed by the latest available data, which reach October 2022, and which evidence this stable and moderate upward trend, with the growth of one point compared to the last annual reading of the register, made on the first day of 2022.

The evolution of the population registered in Barcelona during the first ten months of 2022 reveals two phases, one of initial decline with a minimum reached in March, and one of subsequent recovery since then, which reaches the peak in October 2022, with 1,656,725 people registered.

With regard to the population registered by nationality, no major variations are observed in relation to the previous months. At the beginning of October 2022, the Spanish population represents 76.8 per cent of the total resident population.

