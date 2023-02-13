By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 23:53

Denver East High School in Colorado locked down with one injured after multiple shots fired

Police units are responding to reports of shots being fired in the area of Denver East High School in Colorado which has been locked down as a result.

Denver East High School is locked down this afternoon, Monday, February 13, with police units said to be responding to reports of shots fired. Online reports suggest that as many as 12 shots were heard in the area between the facility and 17th Ave & Esplanade.

The police are allegedly investigating two separate shootings. One occurred near Denver Public Schools headquarters and a second one near Denver East High School. At least one person is believed to have been injured and transferred to a hospital, according to denver7.com. There has been no news as to the condition or identity of the injured person.

Denver Police Department tweeted: “ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 17th & Espalande. EB 17th is closed. One victim was located and transported. Investigators are working to develop suspect info. #Denver”.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 17th & Espalande. EB 17th is closed. One victim located and transported. Investigators are working to develop suspect info. #Denver pic.twitter.com/OWUZxbl3G0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 13, 2023

Just five minutes later, the force posted a second tweet: “ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at 18th & Lincoln. One victim was located and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. #Denver“.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at 18th & Lincoln. One victim located and transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/O0cfMQOIiN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 13, 2023

Both incidents are part of an ongoing police investigation and at this point have not been confirmed as being connected.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

