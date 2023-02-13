By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 0:14

Irish co-producer of Oscar-nominated 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' passes away aged 57

James Flynn, the Irish co-producer of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ passed away at the age of 57.

James Flynn, the celebrated Irish film producer, passed away this Saturday, February 11, aged 57. His death from an undisclosed illness was confirmed by The Irish Times. His recent co-production ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ has been nominated in nine categories for this year’s upcoming Oscars.

“James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers”, Ed Guiney told the news outlet. The Oscar-nominated producer worked with Flynn some 25 years ago on the film ‘Sweety Barrett’.

“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer”, he continued. “He was witty and wise. He really made me laugh as well as always being a generous source of advice and support to so many of us. He will be sorely missed and is a huge loss to the industry”.

Flynn’s previous credits include ‘Angela’s Ashes’ with Alan Parker, John Michael McDonagh’s Calvary, and ‘Veronica Guerin’, with Joel Schumacher. He started his career at John Boorman’s Merlin Films, where he was the head of development.

In 1993, the Irish Film Board was re-established, later becoming Screen Ireland. Flynn joined as a business manager and ultimately worked his way up to hold the position of deputy chief executive.

Working alongside the legendary Morgan O’Sullivan, television classics including ‘Penny Dreadful’, ‘The Tudors’, and ‘The Borgias’ were produced.

He set up Metropolitan Films in 1997 with his wife Juanita Wilson, a company that went on to produce in excess of 80 television and film productions. They were nominated for an Academy Award in 2010 for ‘Wilson’s The Door’.

Flynn was also the executive producer that same year of ‘Cartoon Saloon’s The Secret of Kells’ which was up for the ‘best-animated feature’ Oscar. He also collaborated with Neil Jordan on the thriller ‘Greta’, as well as ‘The Last Duel’ in 2021, Ridley Scott’s epic medieval drama.

From 1997 to 2000, the well-loved producer was on the board of the Screen Commission of Ireland. From 1995 to 2000 he was also a board member of Screen Training Ireland.

“All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague, and great friend, James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by his side”, read a statement from Metropolitan Films.

It continued: “No, words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging filmmakers to established Irish and international industry practitioners”.

The Screen Directors Guild of Ireland (SDGI) tweeted: “The Director’s Guild is deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family”.

The Director’s Guild is deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eyDZlZZ2iF — SDGI (@screendirectors) February 12, 2023

