By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 18:26

Multiple injuries in New York as lorry mows down pedestrians in suspected terror incident

A suspected terror incident in New York left at least six pedestrians injured after a lorry ploughed through them in Bay Ridge.

At least six people are believed to have been injured after a lorry ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of Brooklyn in New York City.

The incident occurred specifically on Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue where a U-Haul vehicle appeared to deliberately leave the road and mount the pavement. There are no reports on the severity of injuries suffered by any of those involved.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident”, commented New York councilman Justin Brannan.

Bomb squad units are said to have been deployed to the location. Footage uploaded onto social media shows a very active scene with emergency services vehicles surrounding the offending lorry. One police officer is thought to be among those injured.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple pedestrians were struck at three different locations by a U-Haul truck⁰⁰📌#Brooklyn | #Newyork Currently A U-Haul Truck is surrounded by multiple police vehicles as multiple pedestrians were struck at three different locations with a cyclist was dragged… https://t.co/FdzlkGcvHo pic.twitter.com/XRJjb2Ukcl — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 13, 2023

There are reports that an NYPD vehicle prevented the lorry from leaving the scene and according to @rawsalerts, the 50-year-old Asisn driver has been arrested. NYPD is yet to issue a statement about the incident, which coincides with the start of Sayfullo Saipov’s trial.

In 2017, the defendant committed a similar crime when he drove a rented Home Depot vehicle into a crowd of people on the West Side Highway. Eight people died as a result but the police have not yet suggested that the two incidents could be linked.

🚨#UPDATE: Here's the Suspect being Taken into custody after multiple people were struck by the U-Haul truck police are reporting the he is 50 years old and Asian pic.twitter.com/7ztPPl4XaV — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 13, 2023

___________________________________________________________

