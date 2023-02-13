By Imran Khan • 13 February 2023 • 10:20

BREAKING NEWS: US urges citizens living in Russia to depart immediately

The US embassy has asked its citizens living in Russia to leave the country immediately due to risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment

The U.S. government has asked its citizens living or travelling in Russia to leave immediately.

As per a recent statement released by its embassy in Moscow, the government has announced that “U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately”.

The statement was cited by Reuters and said, “Do not travel to Russia”, adding, “Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence”.

“Russian authorities arbitrarily enforce local laws against U.S. citizen religious workers and have opened questionable criminal investigations against U.S. citizens engaged in religious activity”, the statement added.

American citizens have been repeatedly warned by their government to leave Russia since the start of the Ukrainian invasion, with the last such warning issued in September 2022, following the order by Russian President Vladimir Putin to partially mobilise its military.

