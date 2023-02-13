By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 18:51

Image of the Queen Consort Camilla. Credit: ComposedPix/Sutterstock.com

The Queen Consort Camilla has cancelled all engagements after contracting Covid.

After originally being diagnosed as suffering from a ‘seasonal illness’, it was revealed this afternoon, Monday, February 13, that Her Majesty the Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for Covid. The 75-year-old had already cancelled a royal engagement in the West Midlands that was planned for tomorrow.

‘After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus. With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them’, read a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Camilla will now rest while King Charles is reported to be in good health ahead of his planned visit to Milton Keynes later this week. He is scheduled to attend an event on Thursday 16 to celebrate the town being upgraded and named a city, as reported by metro.co.uk.

