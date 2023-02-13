BREAKING: Queen Consort cancels engagements due to “seasonal” illness

The palace made the announcement on Monday, February 13 saying that the 75-year-old had been forced to cancel her visit to the West Midlands. They did, however, not provide any indication of what illness she is suffering from.

New dates are under consideration for the Queen Consort who was due to visit a local school in Edgbaston and the Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.