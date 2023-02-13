BREAKING: Queen Consort cancels engagements due to “seasonal” illness

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 February 2023 • 13:44
The palace made the announcement on Monday, February 13 saying that the 75-year-old had been forced to cancel her visit to the West Midlands. They did, however, not provide any indication of what illness she is suffering from.
New dates are under consideration for the Queen Consort who was due to visit a local school in Edgbaston and the Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.
The palace has said Camilla is hopeful that she will be well enough to attend engagements planned for Wednesday, following what is said to have been a very busy schedule.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
