C.D. Los Montesinos sit in 5th place in the league after 3-1 victory over C.F. Rafal

By Betty Henderson • 13 February 2023 • 12:49

C.D. Los Montesinos moved up in the league after securing three points against C.F. Rafal on Saturday. Photo credit: Terry Harris / Los Montesinos (via email)

CLUB Deportivo Los Montesinos scooped another three points in a weekend meet against Club Fútbol Rafal.

Heavy showers on Saturday, February 11 had thankfully abated by the time the teams took to the field in C.F. Rafal’s ground. Poor weather conditions meant a smaller crowd than usual was supporting, but that didn’t stop C.D. Los Montesinos soaring to a 3-0 lead at half time. Three goals from players Pato and Girona secured a solid lead for Los Montesinos going into the second half.

C.F. Rafal looked for a comeback at 65 minutes with a goal scored from a free kick. Los Montesinos’ faithful supporters from The Full Monte became frustrated and increasingly vocal in the second half as C.F. Rafal began to dominate play, but ultimately could not see it through with the match ending 3-1 to Los Montesinos.

12 fixtures remain in the season, with C.D. Los Montesinos sitting in fifth place in the league currently led by Pinoso C.F.

More information about The Full Monte group of C.D. Los Montesinos supporters is available by email: [email protected]