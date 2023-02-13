By Imran Khan • 13 February 2023 • 9:48

Chocolate factory fined after workers fall inside tank Photo by Ekaterina Minaeva Shutterstock.com

Mars Wrigley´s factory has been fined by US regulators after two workers fell inside a chocolate vat

The chocolate and chewing gum manufacturer Mars Wrigley was fined by the US workplace safety regulations after two workers fell inside a chocolate vat.

The incident took place at their factory in Pennsylvania, U.S., which resulted in the workers being trapped inside the deep vat after falling.

The two men were later rescued after a hole was cut at the bottom of the tank, which was partly full, in order to get them out.

More than 20 rescue workers were rushed to the scene, and one of the workers trapped inside the vat had to be airlifted to the hospital.

According to the BBC, after the incident, the company was fined more than $14,500 (£12,000) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Investigations also revealed that the workers were not employed to work full-time in the factory.

The incident was considered serious by the regulators, who said that “the workers were hired to clean tanks, and were not provided with proper safety training”.

The workers had fallen into the tank where a batch of Dove chocolate, sold as Galaxy in the UK, was being prepared.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.