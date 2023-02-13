UFOs over America spark debate over government faked alien invasion named ‘Project Blue Beam’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 February 2023 • 11:29

Project Blue Beam - Image BrokehStore / Shutterstock.com

Project Blue Beam has sparked the imagination of conspiracy theorists after a weekend in which the US shot down a number of “spy” balloons.

The supposed NASA programme was first discussed in a book released in 1994 by conspiracy theorist Serge Monast titled “Project Blue Beam.” Although the theory has been around for some time, by Monday, February 13, interest had risen dramatically after American authorities said they could not rule out aliens following at least one balloon sighting on the weekend.

To add to the excitement images posted online suggested a skyscraper of sorts could be visible above the clouds in China, although experts were quick to dismiss the images as a mirage.

Project Blue Beam is claimed to be a NASA and UN project designed to create a new world order using stimulated mind control. They also claim that the pair are looking to shape a global new-age religion.

That according to the book´s author is what would be needed to create a worldwide dictatorship, much like you see in the movies.

American authorities have been quick to dispel the claims that aliens are behind the balloon sightings and that Project Blue Beam exists. In all instances, the balloons have been shot down and confirmed to have contained Chinese surveillance equipment, however, so far no physical evidence has been made public.

Moreover, the fact that balloons have been spotted in China suggests that either they are being released from there or that a third actor, possibly North Korea is involved.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.