Dogetti destined to join Crypto Giants like Polkadot and Filecoin as it prepares for pre-sale

By EWN • 13 February 2023 • 11:00

Looking for some underrated crypto gems that have lots of room for explosive growth? Look no further, as in this article; we will be exploring our top three crypto picks with unique features that could see them skyrocket to the moon: Dogetti (DETI), Polkadot (DOT), and Filecoin (FIL).

Dogetti – Join the Doggetti Family and Kiss The Paw

Following the success of dog-themed meme coins giants like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the brand-new pup, Dogetti (DETI)! Inspired by the fun Mafia style, you might not want to mess with the Dogetti family, or you could get whacked.

As it gets ready to go live on the Ethereum blockchain, Dogetti seeks to differentiate itself by offering more to its users and community. Right off the bat, a great incentive to invest in Dogetti is that it will reward the loyal and strong community that it refers to as a family on a frequent basis due to its 2% reflection protocol. The aim is for the Dogetti family to share their rise in wealth – so that the whole family can eat well!

The main utility of Dogetti will be DogettiSwap – a decentralised marketplace where you can exchange one ERC20 token with another. Anyone may access the market with ease due to its user-friendly trading interface – helping to increase mainstream adaption. Dogetti Swap’s core technology, Uniswap, ensures their users’ high volumes of liquid assets, rapid trades, and minimal transaction costs.

Moreover, DogettiNFTs will enable buyers to mint their very own Dogetti pet/companion, and there will be several Dogetti NFT drops in the future where buyers can collect, buy, trade, and sell. With all these exciting features spewing out from Dogetti, it sure looks as if their presale is destined for success!

Polkadot – The Ethereum Killer with the quickest growth

Currently sitting at number 12 on CoinMarketCap at the time of writing is Polkadot (DOT) – an interoperable blockchain network that was created to link blockchains from various industries. The project employs its native $DOT token to reward node operators for maintaining the Polkadot network’s integrity and security. Node operators can also stake $DOT in exchange for incentives, depending on their contributions to network security.

With Polkadot, you can move money or other digital assets safely and swiftly over a variety of networks without having to worry about network compatibility or transaction timeframes. Additionally, purchasing DOT tokens gives investors access to a dynamic and quickly expanding ecosystem of connected blockchain projects in a variety of sectors.

In recent news, Anthony Di Iorio, a co-founder of Ethereum, stated that Polkadot was one of the digital currencies he was keeping an eye on because of its potential, and according to the Santiments report, Polkadot has been one of the cryptocurrencies with the quickest growth.

Filecoin – Storing the worlds most important information

The decentralised database that Filecoin (FIL) aims to build will store the most significant knowledge and data in the world. On the peer-to-peer Interplanetary File System (IPFS) network, users will use $FIL to pay for data storage and distribution services.What helps Filecoin unique from other cloud storage options is the key feature of decentralisation. In a world where privacy feels like it no longer exists, the decentralised feature of Filecoin can be used to guarantee the integrity of a data’s location, making it easy to recover and difficult to censor. This gives it the advantage over centralised cloud storage options like Cloudflare or Amazon Web Services.

Data is precious, and as technology advances, many of us are becoming more and more worried about the security and privacy of our data. As this concern grows bigger, it could attract many Filecoin users, making FIL an attractive investment option!

Final Thoughts

In the world of Crypto, it is important to diversify the coins you hold, as you can never be too sure as to what sector will explode next! It is wise to cover as much ground as you can, whether that’s the DeFi sector, meme coins, exchange-based tokens, etc.

Diversifying your crypto portfolio is key, which is why we have picked three varied crypto projects with unique and distinctive features: Dogetti (DETI), Polkadot (DOT), and Filecoin (FIL).

Dogetti (DETI)

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido