By Anna Ellis • 13 February 2023 • 13:10
Elche receives recognition for its good practices in terms of biodiversity. Image: Elche City Council.
The Councillor for the Environment, Esther Diez, stated that “nearly 100,000 people participated in the outreach activities organized by the Department of the Environment in 2022 and this award represents recognition of the important task that is carried out from the area to promote and preserve biodiversity in the areas of our municipality, actions in line with the sustainable development goals set by the UN and framed in the Elche 2030 agenda.”
“In Elche, among other ecosystems, we have spaces of great biological value such as the Clot de Galvany, the Pantano or the Fondo, which are home to a wide variety of species that contribute to increasing the resilience of the planet and of people to climate change.”
She added: “For this reason, all the environmental education and dissemination work is carried out so that citizens can value this natural heritage, appreciate it and take care of it are vital.”
