Elche’s car park for more than 200 vehicles is set to be operational this month

The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, confirmed: “Between 200 and 250 parking spaces will be created by provisionally treating the plot with gravel and asphalt watering to fix the surface. The spaces will be marked with paint, the lighting will be reinforced and information panels will be installed to facilitate access and exit to the car park”.

“Access to the car park, which will maintain the perimeter fencing, will be via Calle Jose Sanchez Saez and this new parking area will facilitate parking for people who want to access the historic and commercial centre of the city during the day and at night for residents of the La Zapatillera and Altabix neighbourhoods.

The mayor added: “We are working on the adaptation of approximately 1,100 new parking spaces which will be distributed throughout the neighbourhoods and which will contribute to the objective of making more parking spaces available in different areas of the city.”