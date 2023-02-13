By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 1:36

Founding member of legendary rap trio De La Soul passes away aged 54

Trugoy the Dove, one of the founding members of the iconic rap trio De La Soul passed away at the age of 54.

David Jolicoeur, one of the three founding members of the legendary rap trio De La Soul passed away this Sunday, February 12. According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, Trugoy the Dove died aged 54, at a hospital in Maryland.

His death is thought to have been the result of natural causes although he was also believed to have been battling an undisclosed illness.

No official statement has been released by De La Soul on any of their social media profiles. The two remaining members of the iconic hit band – Kelvin Mercer (Posdnuos) and Vincent Mason (Maseo) – have also been silent.

De La Soul was formed back in 1987 and went on to release three massive hit albums in the 1990s – two were certified platinum and the other gold. Their catalogue of hits includes some of the most famous rap songs of all time.

These songs included the hugely successful ‘Me, Myself and I’, as well as ‘The Magic Number’, ‘Ego Trippin (Part 2)’, ‘Eye Know’, ‘I Am I Be’, ‘Ring Ring Ring’, ‘Ghetto Thang’, ‘Say No Go’, ‘Stakes Is High’, ‘All Good’, ‘Buddy’, ‘Oooh’, and ‘Breakadawn’. Their collaboration with the Gorillaz in 2016 resulted in a Grammy nomination for ‘Feel Good Inc.’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.