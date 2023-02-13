By Matthew Roscoe • 13 February 2023 • 12:46

Poland accuses Germany of building up Russia's strength allowing Putin to attack Ukraine. Image: DarSzach/Shutterstock.com

THE Defence Minister of Poland has accused Germany of having built a financial base that allowed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to launch a military attack on Ukraine.

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defence of Poland, said on Monday, February 13 that Germany helped build a financial base which allowed Putin to launch an attack on Ukraine.

“Germany has supported Putin for years,” Błaszczak told the Polish TV show ‘Graffiti’.

“There is no doubt that they built Russia’s strength that allowed Putin to attack Ukraine.”

He added: “There is of course a change in German policy. How long it will last, we’ll see. All this requires pressure from the side, as in the case of tank deliveries to Ukraine.”

Asked how long the war might last, Błaszczak said that the “war will last a long time.”

He added: “Our task is to prepare and strengthen the potential of the Polish army and support the authorities in Kyiv.”

He also said that Russia would not stop if it conquers Ukraine.

The news comes after the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, recently said he is worried about the appointment of Christine Lambrecht’s successor as German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius.

The head of Poland’s government publically stated last month that he was “worried” by old statements made by the new German Defence Minister.

He also said recently that “if all countries had reacted with the same speed and determination as Poland, today we would be much closer to victory for Ukraine.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.