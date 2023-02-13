Guided tours of exhibition by artist Lido Rico now taking place in Murcia

Tours of the exhibition will take place every Thursday at 6:00.PM by the artist himself. Anyone interested in participating should email [email protected]

Lido Rico is a sculptor and expressive Spanish artist, born in Yecla, Murcia in 1968. His work is characterized by the use of his own anatomy as a live model.

Lido Rico began his studies in Fine Arts at the San Carlos Polytechnic University of Valencia ending in 1991 at the Ecole Superiere du Beaux-Arts du Paris.

In 1989, he was awarded the first Prize at the Murcia Young Painting Awards. In 1992 he was selected to make the outside sculpture at the Murcia Pavilion in Sevilla Universal Exhibition.

He has appeared in more than one hundred exhibitions. His work is exhibited at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, at diverse institutions including the Spanish Bank Madrid Collection and in many other public and private collections.