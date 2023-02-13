By Anna Ellis • 13 February 2023 • 16:55
Huercal-Overa castle makes improvements to become more attractive to visitors. Image: Huercal-Overa City Council.
New LED lighting has also been installed throughout the environment.
In addition, accessibility has been improved and enhanced with the installation of new signage, and informative and interpretive panels in the Castle. The castle has a new image that includes ways to access information with audio guides in different languages and QR codes, promotional material offline, and the improvement of toilets and shade in the rest area.
The mayor, Domingo Fernandez, confirmed: “We will continue to take care of our heritage making it more attractive to visitors while we continue to work towards the energy improvement of our municipality.”
“We have changed the image of our Castle in the hope of making it more attractive for visitors with new signage.”
