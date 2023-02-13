By Anna Ellis • 13 February 2023 • 13:46
Iberdrola announces it has been awarded its first floating solar power plant in France. Image: Iberdrola.
Iberdrola is now specialising in the development of floating solar projects on active industrial sites as part of its commitment to establishing a long-term presence in France.
Thierry Vergnaud, Iberdrola France Director of the onshore division (onshore wind and photovoltaic) confirmed: “We are very proud to contribute to the development of green energy production solutions alongside the municipality of Kurtzenhouse.”
“This project strengthens Iberdrola France’s position in the Grand Est region where the company is already developing a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant for Solvay to supply its Tavaux plant (Jura) with green electricity.”
He added: “In parallel, Iberdrola is working on a 3 MW agrivoltaic solution in a Moselle farm to optimize milk production.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
