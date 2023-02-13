Is Benidorm Europe’s answer to Las Vegas after stag/hen trip rocket 700%?

Benidorm could be crowned Europe’s new stag and hen party capital this year, amid a bumper booking boom after Brits “stormed out the gates” on the back of the covid pandemic.

One firm has revealed bookings to the sun-scorched Spanish resort have almost reached 2022’s levels by the end of January.

“If the trend continues, Benidorm will comfortably surpass the likes of Prague, Amsterdam and even Dublin to be the EU’s biggest stag and hen location, something that once would have seemed unimaginable,” said Matt Mavir, Managing Director of Last Night of Freedom.

Formed in 1999, the Tyneside firm has arranged over 45,000 stag and hen trips across the planet.

While Benidorm has always been relatively popular, it has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years. Exclusive booking data supplied by the firm shows that last year, trips were up a staggering 700 per cent compared to 2018.

“Ever since Covid, Benidorm has exploded in popularity with stags and hens, and a big part of that is the fact Brits love to party and they were sick of being locked up,” added the businessman.

“As soon as restrictions eased, people stormed out the gates. They wanted a guaranteed good time in a location where they could let their hair down and that just screams Benidorm.”

Over the years, the budget-friendly resort has become a playground for British tourists seeking sun, sea and sangria. It has carved out a niche due to rock-bottom prices with fry-ups and pints famously costing as little as a quid.

And according to Matt, that’s been another major driver for stags and hens in the current climate. “The cost-of-living crisis has forced everyone to tighten their belts a bit, and stags and hens aren’t exempt,” added Matt.

“It isn’t a case that things are that bad that the trip is cancelled, but they are looking at alternative locations that offer more for their money. So if you have a choice between somewhere that’s £5-a-pint, or somewhere offering beer for a pound, it is a no-brainer.”