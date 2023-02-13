Neutral ground: Switzerland blocks onward export of Swiss-made guns from Spain to Ukraine

By Betty Henderson • 13 February 2023 • 13:05

Switzerland prohibits the use of Swiss-made weapons in situations of conflict, including in Ukraine. Photo credit: Zoom Photo Graphic Stock / shutterstock.com

SWITZERLAND announced on Friday, February 11 that it would block Spain’s decision to send two Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invasion. The central European country says that this would break their centuries-long policy of neutrality.

The decision was announced on Friday after Spain submitted a request to send the weapons back in mid-January.

Switzerland’s policy of neutrality in conflict expressly bans the sale of Swiss-made products to be used in conflict scenarios, under its War Material Law. Any country purchasing weapons from Switzerland must gain permission before re-exporting them.

Switzerland has already blocked similar requests from other European countries including Denmark and Germany, but it is the first time it has happened to Spain. Last year, Swiss authorities moved to block a German export of Swiss ammunition for Gepard tanks and a Danish request to supply Piranha III battle tanks.

Despite Switzerland’s lengthy neutrality stance, the country has complied with the European Union’s economic sanctions against Russia, leading Russia to label Switzerland as a ‘hostile’ state since the beginning of the war.