By Anna Ellis • 13 February 2023 • 13:20
New Pau II health centre in Alicante begins construction process. Image: Generalitat Valencia / Universal Health and Public Health.
The future health centre is increasing the Primary Care benefits to the citizens in an area of Alicante that has experienced a significant population increase in recent years due to the increase in construction in the area.
The area of influence of the centre will be around 16,620 inhabitants, a figure that could exceed 20,000 in the future because this residential area of the capital continues to expand.
The centre will be built on a plot ceded by the City Council and access, both to consultations and to the ER and to the car park will be via Avenida Cardenal Francisco Alvarez. The estimated area of the centre is 5,500 square metres, to which must be added another 1,800 square meters of parking, and will involve an investment of €10.7M.
The work is expected to be completed in 26 months.
The new health centre will consist of a ground floor and two upper floors, in addition to the parking area, with 56 surface spaces.
