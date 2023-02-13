By Anna Ellis • 13 February 2023 • 13:16
Original entrance gates to Castle-Fortress of Santa Pola removed for restoration. Image: Santa Pola City Council.
The doors date back to the 16th century and weigh approximately one tonne. The restoration period is expected to take approximately 1 month.
The Castle-Fortress was built in 1557 as part of the project to defend the coasts of the Kingdom of Valencia and to protect and defend sailors and their families from frequent attacks by pirates and corsairs on our coasts, particularly in the 16th and 17th centuries.
This square, stone building with rectangular two towers and two bastions at opposing corners, “the bulwark of the king” and “the bulwark of the duke”, was built in the renaissance military style.
The soldiers lived within the walls in homes that gave onto the interior weapons courtyard.
It was garrisoned by 33 men who lived there with their families. These included the mayor, his second lieutenant, thirty soldiers and a chaplain, who remained in the castle until the 18th century.
Among its interesting features are a cistern, used to collect rainwater to supply the houses, the main entrance, which has recently been restored, and the battlements, where the artillery was fired.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
