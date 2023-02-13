Orihuela issues last step for building permit for Vega Baja Hospital extension

Orihuela’s mayoress, Carolina Gracia, confirmed, “the collegiate body, having seen the corresponding technical reports, has given the go-ahead to the granting of the environmental licence and the building permit.

“The step that has been taken brings closer the start of some long-awaited works, not only for the residents of Orihuela but for the whole Vega Baja region”.

The Mayoress confirmed that the works that are the subject of the licence “will mean the extension of the hospital’s surface area by 40 per cent, thanks to an investment of €62.5M by the Generalitat”.

“This is an administrative procedure that will end with the granting of the building permit and the environmental permit after the 15-day period established by law in which the applicant can make allegations.”