Pets can serve as important sources of social and emotional support for everyday people

By Anna Ellis • 13 February 2023 • 14:23

This is according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

“We observed evidence that pet owners fared better, both in terms of well-being outcomes and individual differences than non-owners on several dimensions,” said lead researcher Allen R. McConnell, PhD, of Miami University in Ohio.
“Specifically, pet owners had greater self-esteem, were more physically fit, tended to be less lonely, were more conscientious, were more extraverted, tended to be less fearful and tended to be less preoccupied than non-owners.”
A study involving 217 people (79 per cent women, mean age 3) answered surveys aimed at determining whether pet owners differed from people who didn’t have pets in the areas of well-being, personality type and attachment style. Several differences between the groups emerged, and in all cases, pet owners were happier, healthier and better adjusted than non-owners.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

