Premier League referees called to a meeting after disastrous weekend decisions

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 February 2023 • 9:23

Arsenal VAR Decision – Image Arsenal News Channel

The Premier Game Match Officials (PGMOL) has called a meeting of all officials after a disastrous weekend in which major decisions changed the result of at least two matches.

According to PGMOL on Monday, February 13, Howard Webb has both called the meeting but also the clubs to apologise for what they termed “human error.”

PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dCDkooxhxf — PGMOL (@FA_PGMOL) February 12, 2023

As a result, both games finished a one-all draw affecting both clubs’ chances of taking the title and of securing European Championship places.

VAR operators at the Arsenal and Brighton matches were both acknowledged to have got it wrong. The PGMOL said: “Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL.”

The error in the decision in the Arsenal v Brentford match was put down to a missed offside with PGMOL telling the Mail Online: “VAR was looking to see if there was an offside and whether Ethan Pinnock had blocked off Gabriel in the build-up. He looked at the possible foul and decided there hadn’t been one and therefore referee Peter Banks hadn’t made a clear and obvious error.

“However, in the build-up to the goal, Christian Norgaard – whose cross Toney heads in – is in an offside position.

“However, the truth is that VAR didn’t fully investigate with the lines. The lines, simply, didn’t go down.

“And that counts as human error. Had the lines gone down the goal would have been disallowed for offside.”

Fans will be waiting to see what action PGMOL takes against premier League referees after another disastrous weekend of VAR decisions.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.