Russia makes bizarre claim the U.S. is recruiting jihadists to commit terrorist attacks

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 February 2023 • 10:01

Jihadist - Image GetMilitaryPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Russia´s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed that the U.S. is recruiting jihadists to undertake terrorist attacks in Russia and the annexed regions.

Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday, February 13 statements by the SVR in which they claim the U.S. is recruiting Islamic State affiliates in Afghanistan and Syria.

They cite a statement from the SVR that says: “According to credible data received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, the US military is actively recruiting militants of jihadist groups affiliated with the Islamic State (IG, a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation – approx. TASS) and “Al-Qaeda” (banned in Russia – TASS), to commit terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia and in the CIS countries.”

They go on to claim that 60 such terrorists were recruited in January of this year, each for their experience in combat operations in the Middle East. These individuals they say are currently undergoing training at the U.S. al-Tanf base in Syria where they are being taught how to make and use improvised explosive devices, as well as techniques for conducting sabotage and subversive activities.

“Particular attention is paid to the planning of attacks on well-guarded facilities, including foreign diplomatic missions.”

The SVR said that the U.S. is planning to carry out the deployment of militants in small groups adding: “In the near future, it is planned to deploy militants as part of small groups to the territory of Russia and the CIS countries.

“They will be tasked with preparing and carrying out terrorist attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and personnel of the armed forces.”

The claim goes further saying that according to the Americans themselves, they will conduct the relevant work in cooperation with underground cells of international terrorist groups, including Hizb ut-Tahrir (banned in Russia – TASS), Jamaat Ansarullah and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (banned in Russia – TASS).

Special attention is also said to be given to attracting immigrants from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia, testifying to the final loss of any moral principles in the US security forces.

The obvious propaganda goes on to say: “Obsessed with the insane idea of “bleeding” Russia, Washington strategists consider it acceptable to directly use terrorists for their dirty purposes. Such actions put Washington on a par with the largest international terrorist groups.”

Whilst there is no doubt that the U.S. is involved in the war in Ukraine and in counter-espionage, Russia´s claims that the U.S. is recruiting jihadists once backed by Russia, to commit terrorist attacks in the country seems far-fetched.

