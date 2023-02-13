By Matthew Roscoe • 13 February 2023 • 11:55

WATCH: Ukrainian 44th Artillery Brigade destroys multiple Russian vehicles including BMP IFV in Zaporizhzhia. Image: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com

VIDEO footage circulating online shows the Ukrainian 44th Artillery Brigade destroying a Russian BMP IFV, 2A65 Msta-B 152mm howitzer, and 2A36 Giatsint-B 152mm field gun in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The video of the Ukrainian 44th Artillery Brigade destroying multiple Russian vehicles including BMP IFV in Zaporizhzhia was shared by the prominent Twitter account UAWeapons.

#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 44th Artillery Brigade destroyed a Russian BMP IFV, 2A65 Msta-B 152mm howitzer, and 2A36 Giatsint-B 152mm field gun in #Zaporizhzhia Oblast. pic.twitter.com/c77Tq5sYA7 — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 13, 2023

People commented on the video.

“If the Russian army is concentrated in large numbers, they will use artillery to destroy them, if the number is small, they will use Drones to destroy them,” one person wrote.

If the Russian army is concentrated in large numbers, they will use artillery to destroy them, if the number is small, they will use Drones to destroy them. — Thái Anh Vũ (@ThiAnhV11) February 13, 2023

While another person said: “Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 Victory at last 🙌 👏”

Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦

Victory at last 🙌 👏 — Juli (@Juli_hry24) February 13, 2023

The video comes after footage also making the rounds on Monday, February 13 reportedly showed a Russian BMPT-2 “Terminator” tank assisting Russia’s airborne troops in Ukraine’s Kreminna.

Russian news outlet Izvestia originally shared the footage alongside the caption: “Airborne troops destroy an AFU stronghold during an air defence operation.

“The paratroopers’ reconnaissance team detected the target using a UAV.”

It added: “The capture and destruction were carried out with the support of an armoured group on BMD-2K-AU, BMPT “Terminator” and BMPT-D with ZU-23 anti-aircraft artillery gunnery.

“The combat vehicle crews approached the enemy and opened fire on them.”

