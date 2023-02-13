Russian General recently fired by Putin found dead from gunshot after suspected ‘suicide’

By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 21:34

Image of Major General Vladimir Makarov. Credit: [email protected]

Russian officer, Major General Vladimir Makarov, was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home just weeks after being fired by Vladimir Putin.

According to reports, Major General Vladimir Makarov, who was fired a few weeks ago by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead this morning, Monday, February 13. He is said to have died from a gunshot wound and his death is suspected to have been ‘suicide’.

The high-ranking 67-year-old military officer had been in charge of ‘combating extremism’ in the country until recently. He was allegedly involved in finding and suppressing Putin’s opponents, including all journalists who showed hostility towards the Kremlin.

A decree dismissing Makarov was signed by Putin in January but no information was ever released to explain why he had been fired. His role had been as deputy head of the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Combating Extremism, according to dailymail.co.uk.

His body was reportedly discovered at around 7am by his wife Valentina after she heard the sound of a gunshot. They shared a home in the village of Golikovo, outside Moscow. Varying local reports said that a Berkut-2M hunting rifle was found near his body while others insisted it was a pistol. Valentina alerted the emergency services but paramedics could only pronounce him dead at the scene.

As reported by the Moscow news outlet, Moskovsky Komsomolets, officials from the Russian Investigative Committee have questioned the family of the deceased General. Some of them allegedly told the paper that after being fired, he ‘did not know what to do’. It was also confirmed that firearms had been kept in the home.

A source was cited on the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel as saying that since his dismissal, the late officer had been in ‘deep depression’.

