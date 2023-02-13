Royal Navy refuse to comment after sailor dies at Cornwall training base

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 February 2023 • 7:27

The Royal Navy has refused to comment on why a sailor died at their training base in Cornwall.

An inquest into the death on January 30 of 24-year-old Leading Hand Benjamin Thomas opened on Friday, but as of Monday, February 13, the Navy have yet to provide more details.

According to Sky News the family of the sailor, who hails from Mold in Flintshire, have been informed of his death. They said: “The thoughts and sympathies of the Royal Navy go out to the family and friends” adding that: “It would be inappropriate to comment and any further queries should be directed to the Coroner.”

Thomas died at HMS Raleigh shore base, Torpoint, which according to the Navy´s website is “The ‘front door’ for entry into the Royal Navy, where ratings from all branches receive their 10-week Initial Naval Training.

“The seven schools on-site provide a broad spectrum of training, ranging from the Submarine School, to Damage Control and Board & Search, which also train members of the Royal Marines, Royal Fleet Auxiliary and the Royal Navy Reserve.

“On a typical day there are around 2,200 people on site.”

The Royal Navy, who have recently been in the news after their aircraft carrier broke down for the second time, has also not revealed when further details regarding the sailor’s death at the Cornwall training base will be released.

