By Imran Khan • 13 February 2023 • 7:59

Sky Brown becomes UK's first Skateboarding World Champion Image: facebook.com/awsmkids

Brown from the UK won gold during the Skateboarding World Championship at the age of 14

British-Japanese professional skateboarder Sky Brown who competes as a professional skateboarder for the UK has become the country’s first Skateboarding World Champion.

Her victory at the event which took place in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, came after she secured the best score of 90.83 from her three runs during the championship.

Brown was also accompanied by her UK teammate, 14-year-old Lola Tambling who finished at the sixth position.

Her victory at the Skateboarding World Championship comes after she became UK´s youngest Olympic medal winner during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze.

She is also a professional surfer who won the American TV show Dancing with the Stars: Junior.

“Being on the podium with these guys again is so crazy,” said Brown, as cited by BBC.

She continued, “It’s just been really fun. I was trying to enjoy it as much as I could”, adding, “Landing all three of my runs was an amazing feeling.”

Her gold at the World Championship now puts her four points ahead of Kokona Hiraki from Japan, and at the same level with Olympic Champion Sakura Yosozumi, who is also from Japan.

Skateboarding was added to the Olympic games in 2020 and was a part of four new sports that were added to the competition.

Championships of skateboarding take place both in park as well as street categories, and this event in the UAE was the first park qualifying event before the Paris Olympics in 2024.

