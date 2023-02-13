Spanish airports exceed pre-pandemic passenger numbers for the first time

By Chris King • 13 February 2023 • 17:55

Image of airport arrivals sign. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock.com

For the first time since 2019, Spanish airports have shown increased passenger numbers passing through them.

According to the latest Aena data published today, Monday, February 13, many Spanish airports have finally shown increased passenger numbers. In 2019, Spain had a record year for travellers arriving through its facilities.

Today’s figures make for good reading in the travel sector with a total of 16.93 million passengers recorded in January. That is 2.1 per cent more than in the same month of 2019 and 62.7 per cent higher than in the same month of 2022.

A total of 156,500 aircraft movements last month represents a recovery of 95.1 per cent compared to January 2019. Data also revealed that 74,547 tons of merchandise were moved, 96.4 per cent over the level of four years ago.

Among the large airports, the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport was the only one that did not exceed the pre-pandemic figures. In January, 3.07 million passengers passed through the Barcelona facility in January.

That is 6 per cent less compared to the same month in 2019 but 80.9 per cent more compared to the first month of 2022. Of course, that period was strongly conditioned by the impact of the pandemic. The lack of recovery of flights to Asia and Brexit explains this lower recovery rate in El Prat.

The worst figures were presented by the airports of Reus and Girona. Reus barely transported 391 passengers this January, which is 93 per cent less than four years ago. Girona registered 14,320 travellers, 61 points away from the same pre-covid month.

Barajas remained the first Spanish airport for passengers, with a total of 4,433,209 in January, which is 1.1 per cent more than in 2019.

